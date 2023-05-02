Milwaukee man sentenced; 3 years probation for Racine County arson

article

A Racine County judge sentenced Wade Hotchkiss on Tuesday, May 2 to three years probation in connection with an arson in April 2021.

Hotchkiss pleaded guilty in February to arson of property other than building and criminal damage to property (over $2,500). Five other charges against Wade, including four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

Racine County sheriff's deputies responded to a home on April 15, 2021, for a reported fire. Hotchkiss was accused of setting the duplex he lived in on fire.

Prosecutors said a woman confronted Hotchkiss about being unfaithful. Investigators said Hotchkiss went upstairs with a lighter and started the fire while the woman and two children were inside.

Village of Waterford fire crews arrived in just three minutes.

"They discovered that a laundry basket was on fire -- as was the entry door to one of the bedrooms," said Waterford Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Nehring at the time.

The hot hamper burned through part of an interior door and ruined $100 in clothes. The total property damage is estimated at $2,500.