Milwaukee man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2019 homicide

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting and killing a man on the city's north side in 2019.

A jury found Novel Foster, 33, guilty on all charges -- including first-degree reckless homicide. In addition to prison time, the judge sentenced Foster to 15 years of extended supervision and granted credit for 37 days served.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a scene near 10th and Burleigh on Aug. 22, 2019 and found the victim surrounded by a small crowd -- with one person applying pressure to his wounds.

Police took over life-saving measures until officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived. The victim -- Anthony Moton -- was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed Moton suffered two gunshot wounds to his back.

Foster was interviewed by police, and the complaint said he indicated he was in the area near 10th and Burleigh having his brakes fixed when a woman began cursing at him. A verbal altercation ensued, and Foster said the woman told him, "I'm calling my man and he's going to (expletive) you up."

Moton arrived, and Foster said one of the women told Moton, "There goes that (expletive) right there. Pop him."

Foster said as Moton reversed his vehicle, Foster pulled out his gun and held it at his side. Foster asked Moton if they were good, and he said they were. The woman then began screaming, "Pop him. Shoot him."

Moton then turned to Foster and said, according to the complaint, "You thought that we was sweet?" Foster said he began walking backward as Moton reversed the vehicle again.

Foster said when Moton stopped and put his leg out of the vehicle, Foster "got scared and fired his gun four times." Foster said Moton lunged toward the passenger side of the vehicle, so Foster fired the rest of his magazine before fleeing the scene.

