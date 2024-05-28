Exoskeleton helps paralyzed Milwaukee man walk: 'Anything is possible'

A Milwaukee man was paralyzed as a toddler more than 30 years ago – but that's not stopping him from standing, walking and reaching other physical goals.

A life-changing technology has made a stride of difference in Oliver Nepper's life, one day at a time. He has spent many of those days at the Aurora West Allis Neuro Rehab Clinic.

"I was like, ‘Oh, this is a place I’m going to be coming to regularly.’ I got used to it after a while," Nepper said.

The 33-year-old was paralyzed after suffering a spinal cord injury at 18 months.

"They think either during or after my heart surgery there was a partial blood clot that caused the spinal cord injury," he said.

Oliver Nepper

Now, with the help of an exoskeleton, Nepper is fighting to stand and walk. With his team nearby, he walked the hospital floor on Tuesday morning.

"Let’s see what I can do, let’s go to the limit while also honoring my body," he said. "It was still challenging, pretty enjoyable as well."

The steps were meaningful but tiring. Nepper has been at work for more than a year, and physical therapist Josh Miller has had his back since the start.

"I love how involved he is with his treatment. When something comes up, he’s not shy about mentioning it," Miller said. "Never stop working, and show up. Who knows what can happen?

"It’s enriched my relationships, it’s enriched my confidence in myself," said Nepper. "Anything is possible. That doesn’t mean there aren’t limitations, but those limitations are not a bad thing."

Oliver Nepper walks using exoskeleton

While the exoskeleton helps provide support and stability, Nepper is focused on staying positive and moving toward his goals.

"It’s to really start walking with the walker more, walker and braces. Get to the point where I can walk on my own with those," he said.

Nepper goes to therapy twice a week. He is one of more than 30 people at the clinic who use an exoskeleton.