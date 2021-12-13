Milwaukee man missing since 1985; police seek information

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a man who has been missing since June 1985.

Douglas Nowak was last seen on June 9, 1985 in the city. Officials say he may have traveled to Canada or Minnesota – and would be 66 years old now.

Nowak is described as a male, white, standing 6'1" tall, weighing roughly 185 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on Nowak's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.