Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man missing since 1985; police seek information

Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Douglas Nowak article

Douglas Nowak

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a man who has been missing since June 1985.

Douglas Nowak was last seen on June 9, 1985 in the city. Officials say he may have traveled to Canada or Minnesota – and would be 66 years old now.

Nowak is described as a male, white, standing 6'1" tall, weighing roughly 185 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have information on Nowak's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401

60th and Stark homicide: Milwaukee woman charged
article

60th and Stark homicide: Milwaukee woman charged

A Milwaukee woman has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide after police say she hit and killed Chad Wilson, 41, with a car early Thursday morning, near 60th and Stark.

18th and Atkinson homicide: Milwaukee police seek unknown suspects
article

18th and Atkinson homicide: Milwaukee police seek unknown suspects

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 18th and Atkinson on Monday afternoon, Dec. 13, police say.

Wisconsin tornado relief volunteer Kentucky trip, UW player fundraiser

One Wisconsin volunteer has been deployed to help in tornado-devastated Kentucky. The American Red Cross said Monday, Dec. 13 the volunteer was on the way. Others in the Milwaukee area have family that survived the destruction.