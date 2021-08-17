Milwaukee man missing, last seen near 7th and Walnut

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate 41-year-old Andrew Westcott.

Officials say Westcott was last seen near 7th and Walnut in Milwaukee around 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

Westcott is described as a male, white, 5’8" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and white striped Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on Andrew’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7252.