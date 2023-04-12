Milwaukee man missing; last seen near 37th and North

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 69-year-old critical missing man. Melvin Covan was last seen on April 10 at approximately 10 p.m near 37th and North. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

Covan is described as a black male, 5'06" tall, 128 pounds, slim build, short black hair, and brown eyes. Covan was last seen wearing dark brown pants, a black jacket, a black and white shirt, and black and white Fila tennis shoes. Additionally, Covan has a gold ring on his left ring finger.

Covan suffers from a medical condition.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information on Covan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.