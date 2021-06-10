Milwaukee man set on fire, woman charged

article

A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting a man on fire while he slept.

Prosecutors charged Tuhontsy Smith with arson, among other charges, in connection to the June 3 incident.

A criminal complaint states the victim, a 29-year-old man, told police that Smith had lit him on fire near Center and Lisbon on the city's north side.

The victim said, according to the complaint, that the afternoon prior to the incident Smith was "non-verbal" and was "pacing around the house, continuously walking in circles." He said she was acting "weird" and "nonchalant."

Around 4 a.m. on June 3, the complaint states the victim woke up abruptly to the back of his head and body on fire. He did not have a fire extinguisher and tried to put the flames out with his bare hands. In the process, a room started on fire. He said he did not realize how bad his burns were until he arrived at his parents house and called 911.

The complaint states the victim told police that he did not witness Smith set him on fire, but that she was the only other person in the house at the time.

Smith told police, according to the complaint, that she has mental health issues and admitted that she set his head on fire. She said she believed the victim had poisoned her food.

Smith also told police that she was not trying to kill the victim. She said she poured lighter fluid and poured it on his head, igniting it with a lighter.

The victim's burns were second- and third-degree to his neck, chest, head, ears and hands.

In all, Smith is charged with arson of building; mayhem, domestic abuse assessments; and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

