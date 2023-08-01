Milwaukee man grabbed neck, fined $100 for disorderly conduct

article

A Milwaukee man shown in a video grabbing another man by his neck was fined $100 on Monday, July 31.

Robert Walczykowski, 63, pleaded no contest in January to disorderly conduct.

Walczykowski suspected the other man of stealing his neighbor's bike. The incident happened near 25th and Becher in Milwaukee on Oct. 10, 2022. The man, who has special needs, denied the theft. Police said Walczykowski detained the man – in part, by grabbing his neck.

The video associated with the case received national attention. A witness recorded the incident and tried to intervene.

Walczykowski had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge in November 2022.