Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs

The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.

Robert Walczykowski

The video associated with this case has gotten national attention. It shows Walczykowski's hands around the neck of Burks. A witness recorded the incident and tried to intervene.

"You have been charged with one count of disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor," said the Milwaukee County court commissioner.

Walczykowski pleaded not guilty. The court commissioner gave him a $1,000 signature bond and a no-contact order with Burks and his family.

"If you're convicted of that offense, it's a class B misdemeanor where you could be fined not more than $1,000 or imprisoned for not more than 90 days or both," the commissioner said.

"They should have gave him more, instead of a $1,000 ticket and 90 days. No, he should of got more because, thank God, I’m glad nothing happened. But what if he would have killed my son," said Tracey Burks.

Burks' mother said she has been a mess ever since she saw the video online.

Tracey Burks

"Trevon doesn’t even like talking about it because it hurts him too. It not only affected him, but it affected my whole family," Tracey Burks said.

Family members say Trevon deserves justice.

"That man he has mental health issues. That's obvious. So why aren’t they taking it seriously? Why are they just trying to slap him on the wrist? He's 60 something year old man. He knows what he's doing," said Triell Thomas, cousin.

Walczykowski must appear before the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office before 5 p.m. on Monday – to be booked. If he does not, a bench warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Walczykowski is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 21.