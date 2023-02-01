Milwaukee man pleads guilty; accused of placing hand on man's neck

article

A Milwaukee man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused a 24-year-old man of stealing his neighbor's bike. The incident occurred near 25th and Becher in Milwaukee on Oct. 10, 2022. The 24-year-old man, who has special needs, denied the theft. Police say Walczykowski detained the 24-year-old Milwaukee man – in part, by grabbing his neck.

The video associated with this case has gotten national attention. A witness recorded the incident and tried to intervene.

Walczykowski had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge in November.