Milwaukee man fatally shot near Fond du Lac and Ridge

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 45-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near Fond du Lac Avenue and Ridge Court early Sunday, Aug. 15.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. and appears to be the result of an argument outside of a business, police say.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

