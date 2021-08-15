Milwaukee man fatally shot near Fond du Lac and Ridge
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 45-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near Fond du Lac Avenue and Ridge Court early Sunday, Aug. 15.
The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. and appears to be the result of an argument outside of a business, police say.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
