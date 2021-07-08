Milwaukee man fatally shot outside gas station

A Milwaukee man, 26, was shot and killed outside a gas station near Fond du Lac and Mill Thursday evening, July 8.

Police said it happened around 6 p.m., and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.