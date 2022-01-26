Milwaukee man fatally shot near 72nd & Sheridan

article

A Milwaukee man, 46, died at the hospital after a shooting near 72nd and Sheridan Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Police said the shots were fired shortly before 4:30 p.m. during an argument.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.