Milwaukee man fatally shot near 36th and Garfield

A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting Tuesday night, Oct. 26 near 36th and Garfield.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone With information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.