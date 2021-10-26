Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man fatally shot near 36th and Garfield

A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 36th and Garfield.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting Tuesday night, Oct. 26 near 36th and Garfield.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone With information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

