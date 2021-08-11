Milwaukee man fatally shot near 23rd and National

A Milwaukee man, 41, was fatally shot near 23rd and National Wednesday evening, Aug. 11.

Police said the man was found at the scene by officers after a call for a shooting around 6:30 p.m.

CPR was performed, but the man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regards to this homicide is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.