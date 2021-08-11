Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man fatally shot near 23rd and National

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 41, was fatally shot near 23rd and National Wednesday evening, Aug. 11.

Police said the man was found at the scene by officers after a call for a shooting around 6:30 p.m.

CPR was performed, but the man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information in regards to this homicide is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Shots fired in Hartford, police arrest 4 suspects
slideshow

Shots fired in Hartford, police arrest 4 suspects

Four people were arrested after a shots fired report and investigation in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 11.