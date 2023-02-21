Milwaukee man fatally shot near 15th and Grant

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, Feb. 20 near 15th and Grant. It happened at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

15th and Grant shooting, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.