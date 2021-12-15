Milwaukee man faces sex trafficking charges, crimes spanned over 15 years

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday, Dec. 15 charging Samuel Spencer of Milwaukee with three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, for offenses that spanned over 15 years and multiple states.

A news release from Acting United States Attorney Richard Frohling says Spencer faces a maximum of life in prison for count one. If convicted for counts two or three, Spencer faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15

years in federal prison and a maximum of life in prison.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News