Milwaukee man dies after shooting near 52nd and Fairmount

A Milwaukee man, approximately 25, died at the hospital after a shooting Tuesday evening 52nd and Fairmount.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, approximately 25, died at the hospital after a shooting Tuesday evening, March 8 near 52nd and Fairmount.

Police said the man sustained a single gunshot wound shortly before 7 p.m.

MPD is looking into what led to the shooting and working to identify the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

