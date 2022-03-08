Milwaukee man dies after shooting near 52nd and Fairmount
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, approximately 25, died at the hospital after a shooting Tuesday evening, March 8 near 52nd and Fairmount.
Police said the man sustained a single gunshot wound shortly before 7 p.m.
MPD is looking into what led to the shooting and working to identify the victim.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
Advertisement