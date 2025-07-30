Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 8th and Montana
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find missing 74-year-old Percy Wheeler.
What they're saying:
Wheeler was last in contact with his care facility near 8th and Montana around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30. He should be on foot.
Police described Wheeler as 6-foot-3 and around 180 pounds with brown eyes, gray/white hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black or navy short-sleeved shirt over a teal-checkered short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a baseball cap.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Wheeler's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 6 at 414-935-7262.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.