Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 8th and Montana

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find missing 74-year-old Percy Wheeler.

What they're saying:

Wheeler was last in contact with his care facility near 8th and Montana around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30. He should be on foot.

Police described Wheeler as 6-foot-3 and around 180 pounds with brown eyes, gray/white hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black or navy short-sleeved shirt over a teal-checkered short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a baseball cap.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Wheeler's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 6 at 414-935-7262.

