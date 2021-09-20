Milwaukee man convicted in drug overdose death

After a five-day jury trial, a Fond du Lac County jury convicted Sonny Lawrence of first-degree reckless homicide - party to a crime, for his role in the delivery of fentanyl, which led to the death of Austin Vande Zande on March 27, 2020, in the City of Fond du Lac.

According to a press release, Sonny Lawrence was the source of the fentanyl and is the second individual charged in the chain of delivery that led to Austin Vande Zande’s death and the first to be convicted.

Sonny Lawrence faces up to 25 years of initial prison confinement and 15 years of extended supervision and/or a fine up to $100,000 at sentencing. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and a sentencing date has not yet been set.

