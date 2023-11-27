Milwaukee man claims he killed multiple women in different cities

Lawrence McFarland was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail on Oct. 10 on charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment, but it’s what he told investigators that now has police looking further into his claims that he’s a killer.

It all started Oct. 9. A man left an apartment near Port Washington and Abert, called 911 and flagged down an officer. Inside were two men and two women, including 35-year-old Jasmine Smith and McFarland.

Court filings say the two tied up a man and a woman, beat them up and forced the woman to perform sexual acts on McFarland. But it’s what court documents say McFarland told detectives that came as a surprise.

Police say he admitted to killing multiple women in multiple cities and he hinted that he’s killed people in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago and Detroit, but refused to provide details.

Investigators are looking into the claims, but Milwaukee police say, "at this time, there is no information that would substantiate his claims."

McFarland and Smith have yet to make their first court appearances in the case.

McFarland is in the custody of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and there is a warrant for Smith’s arrest.

It’s unclear if the two have attorneys to speak on their behalf.