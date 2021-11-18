Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man charged with sex assault after backlogged kit tested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged with sexual assault after a victim’s sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Thursday, Nov. 18.

A news release says Kalvin Vaughn, 47 was charged Nov. 5 with sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age for an act that occurred in 2008. Vaughn’s initial appearance has not been scheduled yet.

The complaint states that the defendant forcibly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16. A sexual assault kit was collected from the victim as part of the investigation. The sexual assault kit was later tested as part of the Wisconsin SAKI project, and DNA in the kit matched to Vaughn.

This investigation was led by the City of Milwaukee Police Department. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case and provide victim services. 

Right now, Vaughn is serving a 40-year prison sentence for a sexual assault of a child case from 2016.

