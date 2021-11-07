Milwaukee man charged of OWI with child in vehicle

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested for operating under the influence with a child under 16 in the vehicle. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 on I-94 near the Fox River in Waukesha.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper observed indicators of impairment and made the arrest following standardized field sobriety testing.

A child under the age of 16 was a passenger in the vehicle resulting in an enhanced charge.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood draw and booked into the county jail.

Kevin Nathaniel, Jr. was charged with the enhanced OWI charge, possessing drug paraphernalia, and going armed while intoxicated.

