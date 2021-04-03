Milwaukee man charged in fatal shooting of Annie Sandifer, acquitted

article

Antion Haywood, the suspect charged in the Feb. 2020 fatal shooting of a pregnant Milwaukee woman, has been acquitted of first-degree reckless homicide.

Annie Sandifer was on a party bus outside Gene's Supper Club on the evening of Feb. 1 when she was struck by a stray bullet. She died, but her baby survived -- born at just 26 weeks after an emergency c-section.

Annie Sandifer

A jury trial in the case began on Tuesday, March 30 with testimony heard from Milwaukee police detectives and investigators throughout the week.

The jury found Haywood not guilty on Friday, April 2.

