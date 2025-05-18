Milwaukee man charged in Hartland fentanyl overdose death

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to an overdose death from 2024. Terrion Walker is accused of selling the victim drugs containing fentanyl, which led to the overdose death. He has been charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide, and could spend up to 60 years in prison if convicted.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged after prosecutors say he sold a person drugs containing fentanyl, which caused that person's death.

31-year-old Terrion Walker has been charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide by delivery of a controlled substance.

If convicted of this felony charge, he could spend up to 60 years in prison.

Overdose death

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, on June 21, 2024, the victim died from an apparent fentanyl overdose in their apartment in Hartland.

A person living with the victim at the apartment called 911 to report the victim was not breathing. Emergency crews arrived and took the victim to the hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.

In the apartment, officers found drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs, including small plastic baggies with white powder, a plate with a line of white powder, a miniature spoon, and razor blades.

The substances were tested by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and fentanyl was detected. The baggies also had xylazine, hydrocodone, and heroin, per the complaint.

Interview with the other person

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that officers talked with the other person in the apartment, who said the victim did have a history of using fentanyl.

That person said the victim was also involved in a car accident the day before, and narcan had to be used on the victim, who was then arrested for a drug-related OWI.

The person also admitted to hiding the plate of drugs in a closet because they did not want the victim to get in trouble, but did not know where the victim was getting the drugs.

Text messages

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that detectives, with help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, were able to download the contents of the victim's phone.

Dozens of drug-related messages were found between the victim and a person under the contact name "Kobe Boy."

The text messages also show the victim telling Kobe Boy about falling asleep at the wheel and waking up in the hospital, and expressing surprise that they were only given a citation.

Detectives searched more than a thousand other chat threads on several other social media apps on the phone, and determined Kobe Boy was the only person the victim was talking to in regard to buying drugs during the timeframe.

Identifying ‘Kobe Boy’ as Terrion Walker

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that detectives learned that Kobe Boy's old phone number, previously used in communication with the victim, was associated with a Cash App account.

The name on that account was Terrion Walker.

Detectives executed a warrant on the account and found Walker's Wisconsin Identification Card uploaded to the account (required for a Cash App account), as well as a photo of him.

There were also 11 transactions between him and the victim, with the most recent happening the day before the victim died.

Autopsy report

What we know:

The Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on the victim and determined the victim died from intoxication by fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, diazepam, gabapentin, and mitragynine.

Other conditions contributing to death included amphetamine use and cardiomegaly (an enlarged heart), per the complaint.

Terrion Walker arrested

What we know:

On May 6, 2025, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Walker's home in Milwaukee.

Officers found about 160 grams of cocaine, about 19.9 grams of fentanyl, about $77,000 in cash, and two firearms.

Walker is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Court proceedings

What's next:

On Friday, May 16, 2025, Terrion Walker pleaded not guilty in court and is bound over for trial. He is currently in the Waukesha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Walker has a hearing scheduled for June 13.