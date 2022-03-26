Milwaukee man needs bone marrow transplant, blood drive raises awareness

article

A Milwaukee man is in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a blood drive was held Saturday, March 26 to help raise awareness.

Kalen Gwin started feeling sick in 2019 when he was 16 years old. He was diagnosed with a type of anemia that requires the transplant, and his mom is on a mission to get more people to regularly donate blood.

"I'm out here trying to bring more awareness, so more families don't have to go through those type of journeys, ups and downs, and not have the resources needed for their children," said Shontelle Gwin. "It's hard to ask for those type of things."

Saturday's blood drive was held at the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center. Versiti is hosting a few more blood drives this year in Kalen Gwin's honor, the next one scheduled for May 21. If you want to join a bone marrow registry to see if you can help Kalen, visit bethematch.org.