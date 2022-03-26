Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man needs bone marrow transplant, blood drive raises awareness

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Kalen Gwin

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a blood drive was held Saturday, March 26 to help raise awareness.

Kalen Gwin started feeling sick in 2019 when he was 16 years old. He was diagnosed with a type of anemia that requires the transplant, and his mom is on a mission to get more people to regularly donate blood.

"I'm out here trying to bring more awareness, so more families don't have to go through those type of journeys, ups and downs, and not have the resources needed for their children," said Shontelle Gwin. "It's hard to ask for those type of things."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Saturday's blood drive was held at the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center. Versiti is hosting a few more blood drives this year in Kalen Gwin's honor, the next one scheduled for May 21. If you want to join a bone marrow registry to see if you can help Kalen, visit bethematch.org.

HomeWorks: Bronzeville development offers housing, creative space
article

HomeWorks: Bronzeville development offers housing, creative space

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson will join community partners to highlight a new development project that will offer housing and working spaces for local and visiting artists in the Harambee neighborhood.

Fundraiser for Greendale firefighter after house fire
article

Fundraiser for Greendale firefighter after house fire

After a Greendale firefighter and his family lost everything in a house fire, a fundraiser at Root River Center in Franklin offered support Friday.