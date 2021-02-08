Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac County for 4th OWI offense

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested early Monday morning, Feb. 8 by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

According to officials, around 1 a.m. a trooper stopped a 2018 Mazda CX-9 for speed on I41 southbound near mile marker 105. Upon contact with the driver, the trooper observed indicators of impairment and possible drug activity.

A subsequent investigation, including field sobriety testing, indicated the driver was under the influence.

The driver was arrested for operating while under the influence - 4th offense. His passenger, a 30-year-old woman from Milwaukee, had charges referred for possession of marijuana (THC). A gun was also located in the vehicle.