Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man arrested for 5th OWI in Waukesha County

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post early Thursday morning, July 22 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.

According to officials, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-94 westbound near Johnson Creek after callers reported the vehicle driving recklessly in Waukesha County. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The driver showed signs of impairment and based on standardized field sobriety tests, he was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 5th offense.

Miller High Life giveaway: Tweet to win Bucks coupe glasses
slideshow

Miller High Life giveaway: Tweet to win Bucks coupe glasses

50 lucky Wisconsin fans will be able to get their hands on a pair of hyper limited-edition Miller High Life x Milwaukee Bucks coupe glasses.

Milwaukee juvenile homicides go unsolved

Qwaishuan Henning hadn’t even made it to his 20th birthday when he was gunned down on the streets of Milwaukee. It was May 2017.