Milwaukee man arrested for 5th OWI in Waukesha County

A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post early Thursday morning, July 22 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.

According to officials, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-94 westbound near Johnson Creek after callers reported the vehicle driving recklessly in Waukesha County.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The driver showed signs of impairment and based on standardized field sobriety tests, he was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 5th offense.