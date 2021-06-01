Milwaukee man arrested 4th OWI in Juneau County

A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Juneau County early Tuesday, June 1 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper pulled the Milwaukee man over on County Road N at County Road HH in Juneau County around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for an equipment violation. Once pulled over, the trooper saw multiple signs of impairment in the driver.

After administering standardized field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested.

