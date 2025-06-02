Milwaukee man admits to framing undocumented man in Trump, ICE threats

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man admitted to framing Ramon Morales-Reyes, who is now facing deportation, for threatening President Donald Trump. The undocumented man was going to testify against Demetric Scott in a criminal trial. Scott admitted that he wrote everything in the letters and envelopes himself.



A Milwaukee man is accused of writing letters threatening to kill President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and then sending those letters to Milwaukee officials, all the while posing as an undocumented man.

It was later learned that the undocumented man was going to testify against the man in a criminal trial.

Multiple charges

What we know:

52-year-old Demetric Scott has been charged with:

Felony Identity Theft (Harm reputation)

Felony Intimidation of a Witness (By a person charged with a felony)

Felony Bail Jumping (2 counts)

Letters sent to Milwaukee officials

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office, the Milwaukee Police Chief and the Milwaukee ICE Office all received handwritten letters in the mail.

The return addresses were handwritten on the envelopes in blue ink. The name and address on each of the envelopes were correctly written for the immigrant, Ramon Morales-Reyes.

The letters were all handwritten and, although not exactly the same, all wrote about immigration policy and threatening to kill ICE agents or President Donald Trump. Those letters also appeared to be written by the same person.

Interview with Ramon Morales-Reyes

What we know:

The complaint goes on to state that Morales-Reyes had been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Milwaukee because his name was on those envelopes.

Detectives interviewed him with the help of a translator, as he did not read, write, or speak fluent English.

When asked if anyone would want him to get in trouble, Morales-Reyes said that the only person who would want that would be the person who had robbed him and who law enforcement knows to be the defendant, Demetric Scott.

Ramon Morales-Reyes

As part of the investigation, a handwritten note from Morales-Reyes was taken and photographed which showed completely different handwriting than what is on the letters and envelopes.

Demetric Scott

What we know:

The complaint goes on to state that Scott was arrested for, and charged with, the armed robbery and aggravated battery of Morales-Reyes in Milwaukee.

Scott is in custody on $10,000 cash bail at the Milwaukee County Jail for that charge.

The jury trial was scheduled to start in July.

Jail phone calls

What we know:

Multiple calls were recently made from Scott’s inmate ID.

One time, on April 27, he is heard saying: "I sent a big manila envelope to mama’s house. It either got there yesterday or – so, um, it’s either gonna be there tomorrow or it already got there. It’s two letters in there that’s already written up, I just need you to put them in the mailbox for me. I just need them to be mailed out from the street and not from here."

Later on the same day, to a different phone number, he can be heard saying: "I'm gonna call you on someone else’s pin because the DA be listening to my calls. I got a plan. I got a hell of a plan."

On May 11, he was documemted saying "I’ll probably get out this [expletive] July 15. Dude don’t come to court then they gonna have to dismiss my case. Listen, I need, um, an address. I need for someone to go Google, uh, Department of Justice, the Attorney General. I need the Attorney General address in the state of Wisconsin. Do you know how to do that?"

On May 16, he can be heard saying: "It’s a manila envelope. It’s got other letters in there. I need all the letters that’s in there. I need them to be put in the mailbox."

Also on May 16, he was documented saying: "This dude is a [expletive] illegal immigrant and they just need to pick his ass up. I’m dead serious, cause I got jury trial on July 15. I got final pretrial on June 16 so if he is apprehended by the 16, we can go into court and say ‘Hey, he’s in custody now. Um, there is no reason for us to even continue the July 15th jury date.’ And the judge will agree cause if he gets picked up by ICE, there won’t be a jury trial, so they will probably dismiss it that day. That’s my plan."

A confession

Dig deeper:

Per the criminal complaint, on May 30, a detective conducted a Mirandized interview with Scott. During this interview, he admitted that he wrote everything in the letters and envelopes himself. He stated that the letters were made without any assistance.

When asked what was going through his head at the time of writing the letters, Scott replied, "freedom." He said there were a total of five sealed envelopes with letters inside of them. The defendant admitted that his intention was not to go after Trump, rather, to prevent Morales-Reyes from testifying at his trial.

Scott stated that he believed the letters were the simplest way to "get him off his back" and said he knew that including a threat to Trump in the letters would mean that the Secret Service would have to get involved, and law enforcement would investigate.

Also on May 30, a detective executed a search warrant on Scott’s jail cell. During the search, a blue pen was recovered. A pink paper with a note stating that the defendant needed the Attorney General’s office address was also recovered. Additionally, an envelope was located on the shelf under the bed containing the address and phone number of the Milwaukee ICE office.

On the same day, per the complaint, detectives spoke with Scott’s mother, who confirmed that he had mailed some letters to her regarding his case, but she did not have any idea what was written in those letters.

What's next:

Morales-Reyes was arrested following the mailing of the letters, and he is currently being held at the Dodge County Jail.

Morales-Reyes is set to appear in court with an immigration judge on Wednesday, June 4. He faces the possibility of being deported.