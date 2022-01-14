Milwaukee man charged, West Allis fatal hit-and-run crash

A 54-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged with hit-and-run-resulting in death in connection with a crash that killed a woman near 108th and Morgan. The accused is Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez.

According to the criminal complaint, West Allis police officers were dispatched to the area near 108th and Morgan shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. They located a woman identified as Donniesha Harris. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Donniesha Harris

West Allis police spoke with a woman who was with Harris that morning. She indicated they had exited the bus and were crossing 108th Street. The pair "believed they both had time to cross the street as vehicles were far enough away," the complaint says.

The woman told police she believes Harris "was in the middle lane of traffic when she was struck" -- and that the vehicle did not stop after hitting Harris.

The complaint says officers collected multiple pieces of evidence that appeared to be have been broken off a Toyota car. Later that day, the suspect vehicle was located near 18th and Pearl on Milwaukee's south side. Detectives checked the license plate on the vehicle -- and noted it was registered to Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez. A detective "observed a dent in the hood of the vehicle, consistent with a vehicle striking a person." There was also blue tape around the windshield indicating that it had just been replaced -- and other severe damage to the front end.

When questioned by police, Martinez Rodriguez admitted that "he 'hit something' while driving to a doctor's appointment," the complaint says. He also said he "did not know what he had hit" -- and "did not stop after he hit something or call the police because 'he had a lot of money on him and didn't want to answer questions,'" the complaint says.

Martinez Rodriguez was expected to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Jan. 14.