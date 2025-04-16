Milwaukee man accused of stealing police squads now accused of stealing soda

The Brief 36-year-old Daniel Barton is accused of stealing a soda from an Elm Grove gas station. He was previously charged with stealing a police squad from Milwaukee, and then months later in Shorewood. He reached a deal with prosecutors and avoided any jail time, but now Barton is in trouble again.



A Milwaukee man who avoided jail time after stealing two police squads on two separate occasions is in trouble with the law again.

Daniel Barton

This time, investigators say he stole a soda, and he's facing serious jail time because of it.

What we know:

The accused is 36-year-old Daniel Barton. He has been charged with the following:

Disorderly conduct

Obstructing an officer

Misdemeanor bail jumping (2 counts)

Misdemeanor retail theft - intentionally take (under $500)

Felony bail jumping

Prosecutors said it happened on Friday, April 11, at the Jilly’s gas station on Bluemound Road in Elm Grove.

The backstory:

But prior to that, investigators say Barton stole two different police squads in two different areas months apart. First in Milwaukee in December 2022, then again six months later in Shorewood.

He reached a deal with prosecutors and avoided any jail time, but now Barton is in trouble again.

Dig deeper:

The Elm Grove police chief and assistant chief were inside the Jilly's when they said they saw Barton steal a soda, walk out of the doors and onto a bus. Surveillance video also captured the theft.

When the officers confronted him on the bus, they say he started yelling obscenities at them and became aggressive.

Prosecutors say he challenged another officer to a fight and called him vulgar names. He was eventually taken away in cuffs and booked in the Waukesha County Jail.

What's next:

Because his deal was revoked in the squad car thefts, he will be back in court. He is due back for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, May 28.