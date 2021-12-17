Milwaukee man accused, firing shots near South Division High School

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of discharging a gun near South Division High School. The accused is Dyondre Alexander – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Discharge of a firearm in a school zone

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer was dispatched to South Division High School on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The officer spoke with a 40-year-old man who stated that a student, who he identified as Alexander, "got into an argument in the school with another student. The defendant left the school without permission and called for a ride." The complaint says when a vehicle arrived to pick up the defendant, Alexander "retrieved a firearm from the vehicle and fired several rounds into the air. The defendant then fled from the scene."

Police presence near South Division High School

Officers recovered five casings on the south side of W. Lapham Boulevard -- roughly 150 feet from the front doors of South Division High School.

Later in the day, a detective interviewed Alexander who said "he was at school and involved in an argument with 'Man-Man' who he observed bullying a girl. The defendant stated that he did not shoot at anybody or in the direction of anybody," the complaint says. Alexander told the detective "he was frustrated and wasn't thinking. The defendant said it was a 9mm handgun and that he threw it into the river," the complaint says.

Alexander was expected to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County on Friday, Dec. 17.