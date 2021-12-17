Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man accused, firing shots near South Division High School

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused, firing shots near South Division High School

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of discharging a gun near South Division High School. The accused is Dyondre Alexander.

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of discharging a gun near South Division High School. The accused is Dyondre Alexander – and he faces the following criminal counts: 

  • Discharge of a firearm in a school zone
  • Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer was dispatched to South Division High School on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The officer spoke with a 40-year-old man who stated that a student, who he identified as Alexander, "got into an argument in the school with another student. The defendant left the school without permission and called for a ride." The complaint says when a vehicle arrived to pick up the defendant, Alexander "retrieved a firearm from the vehicle and fired several rounds into the air. The defendant then fled from the scene."

Police presence near South Division High School

Officers recovered five casings on the south side of W. Lapham Boulevard -- roughly 150 feet from the front doors of South Division High School.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Later in the day, a detective interviewed Alexander who said "he was at school and involved in an argument with 'Man-Man' who he observed bullying a girl. The defendant stated that he did not shoot at anybody or in the direction of anybody," the complaint says. Alexander told the detective "he was frustrated and wasn't thinking. The defendant said it was a 9mm handgun and that he threw it into the river," the complaint says.

Alexander was expected to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County on Friday, Dec. 17.

Police: Milwaukee man shot, injured near 85th and Brown Deer
article

Police: Milwaukee man shot, injured near 85th and Brown Deer

Milwaukee police said a man was shot and injured near 85th and Brown Deer on Thursday night. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

42nd and Capitol shooting: Milwaukee police seek known suspect
article

42nd and Capitol shooting: Milwaukee police seek known suspect

Milwaukee police said a man was shot and injured near 42nd and Capitol early Friday morning. A known suspect is sought.

2 Whitefish Bay pursuits, 3 teens in custody

We're getting a firsthand look at a wild night for the Whitefish Bay Police Department.