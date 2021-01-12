Milwaukee man accused of shooting man outside West Allis bar

article

30-year-old Terrance Phipps of Milwaukee is accused of shooting and wounding a man outside The Spot Lite bar in West Allis on Thursday, Jan. 7. He now faces the following criminal counts:

Attempt first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, West Allis police were dispatched to the Spot Lite Bar near 65th and Greenfield around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 to investigate a reported shooting. They found a shooting victim lying on his back near a motorcycle parked on the curb. The victim told police, "He shot me in the leg first and I was on the ground and he kept shooting," the complaint said. The victim indicated "he was hit by gunfire in both arms" and that the suspect "fired off about seven or eight rounds." The victim was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

Shooting at Spot Lite bar, West Allis

The complaint says officers located 18 spent 9mm casings at the scene of the shooting -- as well as surveillance video which depicted the shooting. The video shows the shooter and victim had a short conversation "before the shooter fires once striking (the victim) in the leg. (The victim) falls to the ground and the shooter advances on him while continuing to fire at him."

Later in an interview with the victim, he was shown a photo array of the defendant and positively identified the individual that shot him. The victim told police he "was working security at the bar when the defendant came into the entryway. (The victim) stated that he asked the defendant for the $3 cover and the defendant seemed upset about being charged," the complaint says. The victim said he "did not think there would be any other problems." At one point, the victim was walking back into the bar -- and while the defendant was walking out they "bumped shoulders." The victim told police Phipps "gave him a little smile or laugh that (the victim) took to mean that the defendant was messing with him."

The complaint says it wasn't until the end of the night, when the victim went outside to start his motorcycle, that he once again saw Phipps. That is when the shooting incident took place, the complaint indicates.

In an interview with police, Phipps "admitted that he was at Spot Lite bar earlier in the evening. The defendant also admitted to having some words with a security guard. At one point during the interview, the defendant put his head down and cried."

Online court records show Phipps was set to have his initial appearance in court on Monday, Jan. 11.