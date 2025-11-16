Milwaukee man accused of killing tenant, then witness hours later

The Brief Prosecutors say Kevin Griffin is linked to two recent Milwaukee homicides. Victims include Terrance Wilder and A’Nya Raymond, who prosecutors say witnessed the first killing. Griffin is charged and held on $500,000 bond, with a court appearance set for later this month.



Two recent Milwaukee homicides are connected, according to new court records that identify the suspect as 54-year-old Kevin Griffin.

What we know:

Griffin appeared in court on Sunday, Nov. 16. Investigators say he shot and killed a tenant during what he claimed was a drug deal last week, then killed a woman later the same day because she witnessed the first shooting.

Kevin Griffin

For Terrance Wilder’s family, the past week and a half has been marked by grief and unanswered questions. Wilder, 39, was found shot to death in his bedroom earlier this month.

What they're saying:

His family spoke with FOX6 by phone but said they were not ready to go on camera.

"He's not a violent person, he didn't deserve it," said Wendy Wilder, Terrance Wilder’s aunt. "He's a happy person. He loved his kids and he loved his family."

Officials say Griffin owned the home near 12th and Capitol where Wilder lived. Prosecutors say Griffin was attempting to evict him, and on Nov. 5, the two argued. Griffin later admitted to shooting and killing Wilder.

Dig deeper:

Also in the room during the shooting was 31-year-old A’Nya Raymond.

Once arrested, investigators say Griffin told police Raymond was "in the wrong place at the wrong time." Prosecutors say Griffin forced Raymond and her young son into his car and claimed she pulled a knife and mace during the drive.

He then admitted to striking and shooting her.

Police say Griffin left Raymond’s body in an alley near 41st and Hampton before abandoning her nonverbal son at another location. The child was later found wandering barefoot near 9th and Keefe.

"I don't know what kind of monster this man is to kill people," Wilder said.

With charges now filed, Wilder’s family says they feel some relief but want justice.

"We hope that he gets what he deserves," said Wilder’s aunt.

Prosecutors say the killings happened while Griffin was a convicted felon for driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He also cannot have any dangerous weapons.

His bond is set at $500,000 and he is due back in court later this month.

