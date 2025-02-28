Milwaukee man accused of computer crimes, allowed him to live rent-free

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of modifying residence computer programs at Marquette University to live rent-free. Court filings indicate Michael Gerard lived rent-free on campus because of those alleged records alterations. Gerard later admitted to the theft, which amounted to more than $63,000.



A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of using his position with Marquette University to alter computer programs and live rent-free for years on campus. The accused is Michael Gerard – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Theft-false representation (between $10,000-$100,000)

Computer crimes-modify data

Residence investigation

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, the defendant was employed at Marquette University by the Office of Residence Life. In that role, Gerard was allowed to live in Marquette housing. He lived in an apartment on W. Wells Street and was required to pay rent.

The complaint says Gerard, in his position, had access to the Marquette University residence life internal databases. He also had the ability to create and alter entries in the program to reflect changing to housing circumstances.

Court filings show for the 2013-2014 school year, Gerard stayed at his apartment and was charged and paid for rent through his Marquette account. The complaint says in "the 2014-2015 school year, Gerard stayed at (his apartment) without paying for the unit and without it being billed to his account. Beginning in December of 2014, Gerard began changing the status of (his apartment) to appear as if a staff member was living in the apartment, the room was closed, or there was a buyout of the room." Court filings say the defendant did this by accessing Marquette's internal computer programs using his unique login.

A review of the Marquette University housing database platform shows that "from 2016 through 2024, Gerard accessed the program and altered the data to make it appear that (his apartment) was unavailable for rent. He did this by noting that it was reserved, that it was for staff, or that it was closed. These alterations allowed him to live rent free for that entire period," the complaint says.

Interview with Gerard

What they're saying:

When investigators questioned Gerard, he "confirmed that he was the person who made the entries into the ORL database regarding (his apartment)," the complaint says. Initially, the defendant "claimed that the former director of residence life had given him permission to use the apartment rent free," the complaint says. But he later "admitted that he altered the database records because he feared the new director in 2015 would tell him he was not eligible to live in (his apartment)," the complaint says.

In total, the complaint says Gerard admitted to using his position to alter records "for his own financial gain for around $63,500."

What's next:

Gerard is due to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on March 24.