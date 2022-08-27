Milwaukee man accidentally shot by teen relative near 49th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-fatal injury when he was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old relative on Friday evening, Aug. 26.
The incident happened near 49th and Keefe in Milwaukee. The 16-year-old male relative remained on the scene – and was arrested.
Officials say this case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorneys office.