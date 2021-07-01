Milwaukee man, 74, critically missing

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing man. 74-year-old McKinley Mathews was last seen in the area of 25th and Vine on Wednesday, June 30.

He is described as a male, black, 5'11" tall, 181 pounds, thin to medium build, short gray or partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, burgundy t-shirt, blue/gray pajama pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.