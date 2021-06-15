Milwaukee man, 73, critically missing

article

The Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing man who suffers from dementia. Dennis Taylor, 73, was last seen on June 14 at 8 p.m. near 81st Street and Appleton Avenue.

He is described as a male, black, with receding white hair in a small afro, a very short gray and white beard, and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt that has dark blue sleeves with the words Special Olympics on the front, gray sweatpants, and gray socks.

Taylor left the location on foot and is not wearing any shoes. He may possibly be heading to the lakefront.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.