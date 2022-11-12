Milwaukee man, 66, missing; last seen near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Melvin Swift.

Officials said Swift was last seen near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring around 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Swift is believed to be on foot.

Swift is described as a male, Black, about 5'3 tall, weighing 148 pounds. He was last seen wearing navy blue pajama pants and commonly wears a puffy brown coat.



If you have any information on Swift's location, please get in touch with the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7022.