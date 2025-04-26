Milwaukee lost child's parents located
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said the parents of the lost child have been located.
Milwaukee police are looking for the guardians of a lost non-verbal child.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said the child was found around 12:40 p.m. near South 13th and Arthur.
The child, a boy, is approximately 5 years old, 3 feet tall and has black medium-length twisted braids. He has brown eyes and is wearing a gray T-shirt with a blue Sonic the Hedgehog and white writing, dark blue sweatpants and white New Balance tennis shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the lost child should contact MPD - Distinct 2 at 414-935-7222.
