Milwaukee lost child's parents located

article

UPDATE: Police said the parents of the lost child have been located.

The Brief An approximately 5-year-old child was found in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 26. The child was found around 12:40 p.m. near South 13th and Arthur. Anyone with information regarding the lost child should contact MPD - Distinct 2 at 414-935-7222.



Milwaukee police are looking for the guardians of a lost non-verbal child.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the child was found around 12:40 p.m. near South 13th and Arthur.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The child, a boy, is approximately 5 years old, 3 feet tall and has black medium-length twisted braids. He has brown eyes and is wearing a gray T-shirt with a blue Sonic the Hedgehog and white writing, dark blue sweatpants and white New Balance tennis shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the lost child should contact MPD - Distinct 2 at 414-935-7222.