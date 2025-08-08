Milwaukee liquor store robberies; man arrested had stolen gun, drugs

article

Milwaukee police arrested a man in connection to a string of liquor store robberies – and made a sobering discovery when they found him.

Liquor store robberies

The backstory:

At Martha's Vineyard liquor store on Milwaukee's far southwest side, workers are used to a steady flow of customers. But last Tuesday afternoon, police said three people walked in for the wrong reasons.

"That is messed up. That is really messed up," said Veah Davis.

Martha's Vineyard

According to court documents, one man distracted a clerk while two others – wearing masks – hopped over the counter and grabbed what they could.

"That’s crazy. You need to stop doing stuff and find something better to do," said Javon Harvey.

A search warrant explained the group got away with liquor, cash and cartons of cigarettes – but they left behind important evidence: their distinct blue Toyota Corolla.

On Monday, that same car was spotted at the scene of another robbery roughly four miles away. Investigators said the crew robbed Lincoln Food & Liquor. This time, they stole a gun from a clerk.

Lincoln Food & Liquor

Man arrested

Dig deeper:

The next day, police tracked the car to Big Jim's Liquor on the city's north side. Officers arrested a 35-year-old man, and investigators said they found the stolen gun and a bag filled with drugs like fentanyl and cocaine. There were also two young kids in the car.

Big Jim's

"That is sad. He had kids while he was doing that? Why would he do such a thing when he had kids in the car with him?" Davis said.

What's next:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said the case is currently pending review.