Milwaukee public life ring stations, city installs first along river

Milwaukee installed the first public-use flotation device – known as a life ring – along the Milwaukee River on Wednesday, April 10.

The city said the placement of the life ring at Caesar's Park, and subsequent rings, was determined using Milwaukee Fire Department knowledge of where bystanders and others would likely be present to throw a life ring to a person struggling in the water. There is a pedestrian bridge at Caesar's Park.

The pilot program is set to place eight life rings along the Milwaukee River from near the North Avenue Bridge toward downtown.

From 2020 to 2023, the city said the MFD Dive Rescue and Fire Boat Teams responded over 140 times – with many responses tragically resulting in deaths.

