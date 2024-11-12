Milwaukee legend James Beckum passes away; community impact felt

The Brief Milwaukee Little League legend James Beckum died Monday, Nov. 11 at 95 years old. Beckum of the Beckum-Stapleton Little League got involved in the sport in Milwaukee in 1964. Beckum used baseball to inspire and impact the lives of thousands of kids for decades.



Milwaukee Little League legend James Beckum died Monday, Nov. 11 at 95 years old.

Beckum used baseball to inspire and impact the lives of thousands of kids and adults since the 1960s.

Well into his 80s, you could still find Beckum out mowing and maintaining the baseball field at James W. Beckum Park.

Beckum holds a special place in Victor Barnett's heart.

"This is Mr. James Beckum, a special person," Barnett said. "He really cared about helping young people see a brighter future and I was one of those young people."

Barnett is the founder of Running Rebels Community Organization. Since he was a teenager, much of his influence can be traced back to Beckum and the Beckum-Stapleton Little League.

"He inspired so many people in this city, business owners, politicians," Barnett said. "He cared all the way up until the end."

In 1964, Beckum started the Beckum-Stapleton Little League.

He contributed to getting the first diamond finished at Carver Park in the mid 70s.

A place where his name shares the spotlight.

For six decades, thousands of kids have played on this field. They grew up into adults that did the same thing to help kids, like Eddie Rountree.

"That’s Mr. Beckum, super solid dude," Roundtree said. "I don’t think I would be the person that I am today had I not been involved in that league."

Roundtree, once a player and a coach for the league, is now the co-director of Running Rebels’ Violence-Free Zone, an anti-violence program.

"Each summer it was an opportunity for young people to plug in to something that really meant something," Roundtree said. "Every day that we got to the fields you would always see him getting the fields ready."

He said it’s the little things Beckum did that he'll always remember. It was a tradition he kept up with well into his 80s.

Malcolm Frazier joined the league at nine years old. He's now a head trainer on the league's board.

"It was a culture that was led by Mr. Beckum of just wanting to come out and do something for your community," Frazier said.

James Beckum

A culture that Beckum extended both on and off this field.

Beckum's family said they will have services for him from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church.

Those on the Beckum-Stapleton board say they will have a gala next Friday. They're hoping to celebrate the league's 60 years and Beckum's 95th birthday.