Milwaukee lead testing for kids; new health recommendations

The Milwaukee Health Department changed its recommendations for lead testing in kids. The move comes during lead poisoning prevention week.

"I received a flyer in the mail from the city to call habitat – they were doing lead abatement in this area," said Shawn Morris.

Morris and her sister, Denise, live in their Milwaukee home. Built in 1910, it was filled with lead. Their home went through the lead abatement process.

"It was an intensive repair," Shawn said.

It was a fresh start that came with a tainted past. Denise's grandchildren tested positive for lead poisoning.

"They were both at a high level where it could cause severe damage, mentally, physically, emotionally, however," Denise said.

Denise urges other families to get tested early.

"Lead is actually sweet. So kids like to think of it as a candy because it’s really, really sweet," said Michael Mannon, Director of Home Environmental Health.

With new testing recommendations, the Milwaukee Health Department says kids should have their blood tested for lead at 12, 18 and 24 months – and then annually through the age of 5. The previous recommendation did not include annual testing after 24 months – unless a child previously tested positive.

"They are crawling on the ground, lead is also most toxic when it is inhaled so they are closer to the source of lead when it is on the ground," said Tyler Weber from the Milwaukee Health Department.

Health department officials say every year, 1,000 kids in Milwaukee test with higher levels of lead than almost all kids in the country.

To protect your home, regularly clean, take shoes off at the door and wash your child's toys.

You can learn more about the lead testing recommendations by visiting the health department's website.