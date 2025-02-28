Milwaukee lead risk in schools; MPS, health department address concern

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee Public Schools addressed lead concerns in schools during a media availability on Friday, Feb. 28. The opportunity to get answers from officials comes a day after it was announced Trowbridge School would close temporarily – so the school can be made safe for students. Students of Trowbridge will temporarily be reassigned to Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning.



Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) spoke on Friday, Feb. 28 about the lead risk assessment being taken for some of the district's schools.

Lead risk in schools

What they're saying:

"Milwaukee Public School stands committed to collaborating with and following the directives and recommendations from the Milwaukee Health Department. We recognize that our practices, we have to make sure that we're continuing to improve those practices as we go in to remediate areas in our schools," said Michael Harris, Interim Chief School Administration Officer for MPS.

What we know:

MHD and MPS announced on Thursday that Trowbridge Street School of Great Lakes Studies will be temporarily closed on Monday, March 3, due to lead concerns.

The health department revealed that recent testing identified elevated levels of lead dust in areas that underwent remediation, which did not meet required health and safety standards. The school has to be closed while further assessment takes place.

Trowbridge School

Starting on Monday, Trowbridge students will attend Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning near 12th and State. They will have the same teachers they had all school year.

Additionally, the regular 7:25 a.m. – 2:25 p.m. school time, will remain the same.

MPS said any student medication should be picked up from Trowbridge by Friday, Feb. 28.

Students already assigned a bus will be taken to WCLL.

Those that need transportation for their kids should call MPS Transportation at 414-475-8922.

Families that would like to keep students home on Friday are asked to contact the Trowbridge office to arrange an excused absence.

Going back?

What we don't know:

It is unknown when Trowbridge students will return to their original school. Students are only going to return once lead hazards have been fully addressed and health officials confirm the school is safe.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

However, workers will conduct a deep cleaning of the school this upcoming weekend. MHD will be on-site on Monday to assess conditions and determine next steps.

Certified lead-paint workers have already stabilized areas of concern.

Staying healthy

What you can do:

Families are asked to have their children tested for lead exposure. Lead testing is available through primary care providers and a MHD lead screening clinic is coming the week of March 10.