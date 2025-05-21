Milwaukee lead cleanup complete at Starms Early Childhood Center

article

The Brief Lead cleanup is complete at Starms Early Childhood Center in Milwaukee. That word came on Wednesday, May 21 from Milwaukee Public Schools. Five other buildings have already been cleared of lead dangers.



Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced on Wednesday, May 21 that the MPS facilities team has completed lead cleanup efforts at Starms Early Childhood Center and the building has passed inspection by the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

Lead cleanup complete at Starms

What we know:

A news release says while the building is now ready for occupancy, the school community has asked to remain at the Starms Discovery Learning Center building for the remainder of this school year to limit disruptions to teaching and learning.

Starms Early Childhood Center relocated to Starms Discovery Learning Center temporarily for lead remediation on March 17. The relocation, done as a precaution, allowed work to proceed most efficiently. No students at Starms ECC were identified as having elevated blood lead levels linked to the school.

What they're saying:

"The MPS facilities team is making good progress in clearing schools of lead dangers," MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said. "Our students and families have navigated these disruptions with patience, and for that we are grateful. I’m encouraged that we have been able to clear another building of lead dangers and that there is a clear plan moving forward for all our schools."

Other school buildings in Milwaukee

Dig deeper:

Five other school buildings have already been cleared of lead dangers.

Meanwhile, students and staff at MPS’s LaFollette School, Westside Academy, and Brown Street Academy have relocated while work is underway at those schools.

Renovation and painting at LaFollette are expected to be finished this month. Next will be a thorough cleaning of the school. The Health Department will inspect the building once cleaning is completed.

LaFollette School

MPS expects to complete lead cleanup in the 54 district buildings built before 1950 before the start of the next school year, with much of that work happening over the summer. An additional 52 buildings built between 1950 and 1978 are expected to be complete by the end of the calendar year.