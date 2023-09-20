Milwaukee laundromat has security cameras, dozens for public safety

A Milwaukee business takes over a property on the city's north side. The business owner wants to help the community stay safe – with dozens of security cameras.

"I just knew with the apartments and the families and all the children, they needed a really nice place to do their laundry. So here it is," said Jason Dodge, Quick Wash owner.

Dodge is the owner of the new Quick Wash near 76th and Villard in Milwaukee. He grew up just a few blocks away.

"That’s my church up the road, I lived right up here, I went to elementary school over here," Dodge said.

Dodge is passionate about providing a safe place for people to do their laundry.

Jason Dodge

"We take credit cards here, so you don’t even have to carry cash if you don’t want to," Dodge said.

Safety in a business intersection like 76th and Villard is its own concern. The former building tenant, Hart Auto, released security footage over the years – helping police with crash investigations. Quick Wash intends to do the same.

"We have 32 cameras in all. We have two license plate readers that are reading license plates as they come in and out," Dodge said.

The security cameras do not just monitor the parking lot, but all the way out to the busy intersection – 76th and Villard.

"So if anything happens in the neighborhood, I’m more than happy to work with the police department and let them review our footage and see if there’s any way that we can help. We want to make sure we can help make this a safe place," Dodge said.

Dodge also offers free Wi-Fi and spaces for kids to play. He hopes it's a positive space for the community.

"I want to do some free laundry days," Dodge said. "I think that would be a great way to give back to the community and help out a bit."