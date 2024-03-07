Milwaukee to Las Vegas; woman found in fatal gas station shooting

A Milwaukee gas station employee was shot and killed last fall and a man and woman have been on the run ever since – until now.

"What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," or so the saying goes; Tuesday morning, March, 5, 40-year-old Denika White left her hotel room at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. She was met by U.S. Marshals and Las Vegas police.

White was wanted for harboring or aiding a felon in Milwaukee.

Sunny Arimnuta

On Oct. 20, 2023, 54-year-old Sunny Arimnuta was working at a gas station at Appleton and Hampton when prosecutors say White walked in.

Court filings say White is seen arguing with Arimnuta. White buys some chips and a drink, and on her way out the door grabs some ice cream. That's when Arimnuta steps in front of her outside the store and when prosecutors say White's son shoots and kills him.

Denika White

The two drove off and 19-year-old Fredrick Harmon was charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Three days after the shooting, search warrants say police went to White’s home a couple blocks away and spoke to White’s mother, but White and Harmon were not there.

The rental vehicle had been returned to a car rental company in Westown.

Fredrick Harmon

Prosecutors charged the two in January and have been on the run ever since – until this week, when a lead brought U.S. Marshals to the Las Vegas hotel, and to White.

White made a court appearance in Las Vegas Thursday, March 7. She’s being held and awaiting extradition back to Milwaukee to appear on her charges.

Police say her son is still on the run.