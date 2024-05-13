Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee landmarks light up blue for Celiac Disease Awareness

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 13, 2024 8:47am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee buildings will be lighting up blue for International Celiac Disease Awareness Day on Thursday, May 16.

A news release says celiac disease is a genetic autoimmune disease untreatable by medication and without a cure. The only treatment is strict adherence to a gluten-free diet.  

Buildings in Milwaukee that will light up blue include:

  • 600 EAST
  • Hyatt Regency Milwaukee
  • Milwaukee County Courthouse
  • Milwaukee County Historical Society
  • Mitchell Park Domes
  • Pfister Hotel
  • Pritzlaff Building
  • US Bank Center

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To learn more about celiac disease and the organizations in the United States helping coordinate Shine a Light on Celiac Disease visit the Celiac Disease Foundation or Beyond Celiac.