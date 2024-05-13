Milwaukee landmarks light up blue for Celiac Disease Awareness

article

Milwaukee buildings will be lighting up blue for International Celiac Disease Awareness Day on Thursday, May 16.

A news release says celiac disease is a genetic autoimmune disease untreatable by medication and without a cure. The only treatment is strict adherence to a gluten-free diet.

Buildings in Milwaukee that will light up blue include:

600 EAST

Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Courthouse

Milwaukee County Historical Society

Mitchell Park Domes

Pfister Hotel

Pritzlaff Building

US Bank Center

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To learn more about celiac disease and the organizations in the United States helping coordinate Shine a Light on Celiac Disease visit the Celiac Disease Foundation or Beyond Celiac.