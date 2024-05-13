Milwaukee landmarks light up blue for Celiac Disease Awareness
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee buildings will be lighting up blue for International Celiac Disease Awareness Day on Thursday, May 16.
A news release says celiac disease is a genetic autoimmune disease untreatable by medication and without a cure. The only treatment is strict adherence to a gluten-free diet.
Buildings in Milwaukee that will light up blue include:
- 600 EAST
- Hyatt Regency Milwaukee
- Milwaukee County Courthouse
- Milwaukee County Historical Society
- Mitchell Park Domes
- Pfister Hotel
- Pritzlaff Building
- US Bank Center
To learn more about celiac disease and the organizations in the United States helping coordinate Shine a Light on Celiac Disease visit the Celiac Disease Foundation or Beyond Celiac.